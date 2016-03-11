The White House has a plan in case a solar storm wipes out our technology

?

Experts say that an extreme solar storm will strike Earth within ten years, disrupting our use of modern technology and potentially shutting down major power grids and communication networks.

As astronomers continue to closely monitor the high-level activity occurring on the surface of the sun, the White House released plans in October that would respond to such an event.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Narration by Graham Flanagan.

