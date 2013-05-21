26 Of The Best Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Obama's Month Of April

President Barack Obama had a big month of April, as the White House was largely captivated by some major news events — the Boston Marathon bombings and the fertiliser plant explosion in West, Texas.



As always, White House photographer Pete Souza documented Obama’s every step along the way. We’ve pulled 26 of Souza’s best photos from his April set.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.