26 Of The Best Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Obama's Month Of April

President Barack Obama had a big month of April, as the White House was largely captivated by some major news events — the Boston Marathon bombings and the fertiliser plant explosion in West, Texas.
As always, White House photographer Pete Souza documented Obama’s every step along the way. We’ve pulled 26 of Souza’s best photos from his April set.
President Barack Obama reacts to a missed shot on the White House Basketball Court during the Easter Egg Roll.
After a speech on gun violence in Colorado, President Barack Obama hugs Sue Connors and Jane Dougherty, who lost their sister in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
Obama talks with family members of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings, aboard Air Force One on April 8.
Obama holds Chaplain (Captain) Emil Kapaun's Easter stole in the Oval Office before awarding him a Medal of honour.
Obama pats a child on the head following a ceremony honouring the 2012 BCS National Champion Alabama.
Obama watches as Todd Park, Assistant to the President and Chief Technology Officer, shows him information on a tablet.
Obama watches television coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings with Lisa Monaco, assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism.
Obama works with Cody Keenan, director of speechwriting, in the Oval Office before travelling to Boston.
Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama reflect at an interfaith prayer service dedicated to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings.
Obama talks with Tom Grilk, head of the Boston Athletic Association, as he greets first responders and marathon volunteers at Cathedral High School in Boston.
Obama talks on the phone with FBI Director Robert Mueller shortly after the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings was captured.
Obama greets Karen Dunn, former Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to the President, and her son in the Oval Office.
Obama looks at a piece of a wood-alternative fuel made from biomass waste while touring projects presented at the White House Science Fair.
Barack and Michelle Obama greet spectators behind a ropeline at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas.
The two most recent presidents chat ahead of the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.
The five living presidents appear in this photo, along with First Ladies Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Barbara Bush.
Barack and Michelle Obama pause during a memorial service for the victims of the fertiliser plant explosion in West, Texas.
Barack and Michelle Obama talk in the Green Room of the White House before being introduced at a Joining Forces initiative employment announcement for veterans and military spouses.
