Iconic photos of beloved White House pets throughout history

First lady Grace Coolidge brought the family’s pet raccoon, Rebecca, to the White House Easter Egg Roll in 1927. First lady Grace Coolidge displays her pet raccoon, Rebecca, for a crowd of children at the 1927 White House Easter Egg Roll. Herbert French/PhotoQuest/Getty Images The raccoon had been sent to the White House from Tennessee to be part of the first family’s Thanksgiving meal . But they took a liking to the animal and instead she became a beloved and mischievous family pet.

John F. Kennedy had a total of eight White House dogs. The Kennedy family dogs Charlie and Pushinka, at the White House in 1961. CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev gave Kennedy a dog named Pushinka as a gift

Lyndon B. Johnson’s beagles, Him and Her, became national celebrities thanks to a spread in Life magazine in 1964. Him and Her, pet beagles of President Lyndon B. Johnson, sitting together on the lawn of the White House. Francis Miller/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Him was bred with another beagle in 1965 . Johnson’s daughter Luci adopted two puppies from that litter, Kim and Freckles.

Johnson was criticized for the way he frequently pulled his beagles up by the ears. President Johnson playfully pulls on the ears of his pet beagles. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images The Chicago Humane Society criticized the ear-pulling in an 1964 New York Times article, saying it was the “wrong way” to lift an animal.

President Richard Nixon greeted visitors with his Yorkshire terrier Pasha in 1969. President Richard Nixon and Pasha with visitors in 1969. File/AP Nixon’s three dogs were an Irish setter named King Timahoe, a poodle named Vicki, and a terrier named Pasha.

Harry Truman’s cocker spaniel, Feller, posed outside the White House in 1947. Feller sitting outside the White House. Thomas D. Mcavoy/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Feller was sent to Truman by a supporter . He gave the dog away to a family physician because he was not a dog lover.

President Gerald Ford was photographed with his golden retriever, Liberty, in the second story family room of the White House executive residence in 1975. President Gerald Ford with Liberty. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images Ford’s daughter Susan got Liberty as a surprise for her father when she was a puppy. Years later, Liberty had nine puppies of her own.

President Ronald Reagan’s dog, Lucky, yanked him through the White House Rose Garden in 1985. President Ronald Reagan is pulled along by his pet dog Lucky while he and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher take a stroll in the White House Rose Garden. AP Reagan was taking a stroll with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher when Lucky went rogue.

Lucky, a bouvier des Flandres, had calmer moments as well. President Ronald Reagan petting his dog Lucky outside the White House. Bill Fitzpatrick/White House/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Lucky was a gift for Nancy Reagan in 1984.

President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush’s dog Millie had a litter of puppies during their time in the White House. Barbara Bush and her granddaughter, Marshall Lloyd Bush, with first dog Millie and her six newborn puppies. David Valdez/White House/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Millie was the star of the book “Millie’s Book: As Dictated to Barbara Bush” in 1992.

Bush played with the puppies on the White House lawn in 1989. President George Bush sitting on the White House lawn with springer spaniel Millie and puppies. © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images One of the puppies named Spot later became President George W. Bush’s dog.

First lady Barbara Bush sat with her granddaughter, also named Barbara, and Millie on the steps of the White House in 1991. First lady Barbara Bush, her granddaughter Barbara, and Millie. Barry Thumma, File/AP The family also had another springer spaniel named Ranger.

The Clintons had two pets, a cat named Socks and a dog named Buddy. Socks the cat and Buddy the dog. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images They were photographed together in the Outer Oval Office in 1998.

Socks perched on the backseat of the White House van in 1993. Socks the cat in 1993. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Chelsea Clinton adopted Socks back when Bill was the governor of Arkansas.

A White House staffer lifted Socks up to the podium in the briefing room in 1994. Socks, the Clintons’ cat, peers over the podium. Marcy Nighswander/AP Socks was given free reign of the White House, often climbing on Clinton’s shoulders in the Oval Office.

In addition to Spot, one of Millie’s puppies, President George W. Bush had two Scottish terriers named Barney and Miss Beazley. President George W. Bush’s dogs, Spot (right) and Barney (left). Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images Barney and Miss Beazley were four years apart.

Spot was pictured running on the South Lawn with a tennis ball in his mouth in 2001. Spot plays on the South Lawn in 2001. PAUL MORSE/AFP via Getty Images Spot was known as the more obedient of the Bushes’ dogs.

The Obamas’ puppy Bo was a gift for Sasha and Malia when Barack Obama won the presidency in the 2008 election. Malia Obama runs with Bo, followed by President Barack Obama and Sasha. Ron Edmonds, File/AP “I love you both so much, and you have earned the new puppy that’s coming with us to the White House,” Obama told his daughters in his 2008 victory speech.

White House photographer Pete Souza captured Bo running after Obama in the East Colonnade in 2009. Bo and President Barack Obama. White House/Pete Souza The photo was taken on Bo’s first visit to the White House.

Bo rode in the presidential limousine on a trip to PetSmart in 2011. President Barack Obama and Bo in 2011. Barack Obama Presidential Library Obama picked up a chew toy for Bo and did some Christmas shopping for Sasha and Malia.

Sunny joined the Obamas in the White House in 2013. Bo and Sunny. White House Photo The Obama family announced Bo’s death from cancer in May 2021. “Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter. “For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between.”

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden entered the White House with two German shepherds, Champ and Major. President Joe Biden poses with the Biden family dogs Champ and Major. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz Major was the last rank Biden’s son Beau held in the US Army JAG Corps before he died from a brain tumor in 2015.

In June, the Bidens announced that Champ had passed away at age 13. President Joe Biden pets the Biden family dog Champ in the Oval Office. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz “He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” Biden and first lady Jill wrote in a statement posted on Twitter

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us,” the president and first lady wrote of Champ. Champ in the Oval Office of the White House. White House/Adam Schultz Champ would often sit in the Oval Office as Biden met with senior advisers.

Major, the first shelter dog to live in the White House, was rehomed due to behavioral issues. Biden family dog Major sees a tennis ball next to President Joe Biden on the Resolute Desk. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz Major had some trouble adjusting to life in the White House, biting a Secret Service member and a National Park Service employee in two separate incidents

The Bidens welcomed a new German shepherd puppy, Commander, in December. The Bidens’ new puppy, Commander. Carolyn Kaster/AP Commander helped thank service members around the world and wish them a merry Christmas at a White House event with the president and first lady.