23 Of The Best Behind The Scenes Photos Of Obama's Busy Month Of June

President Barack Obama’s month of June had a heavy international-relations feel, as he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and took a pair of trips overseas.



The month began with Obama hosting Jinping in California for a two-day summit. He also went overseas high-profile trips to the G8 summit in Northern Ireland and Africa, which served as the President’s first extended trip to the continent.

As always, White House photographer Pete Souza documented Obama’s every step along the way. We’ve pulled 23 of Souza’s best photos from the June set. (Captions are Souza’s.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.