23 Of The Best Behind The Scenes Photos Of Obama's Busy Month Of June

President Barack Obama’s month of June had a heavy international-relations feel, as he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and took a pair of trips overseas.
The month began with Obama hosting Jinping in California for a two-day summit. He also went overseas high-profile trips to the G8 summit in Northern Ireland and Africa, which served as the President’s first extended trip to the continent.
As always, White House photographer Pete Souza documented Obama’s every step along the way. We’ve pulled 23 of Souza’s best photos from the June set. (Captions are Souza’s.)
Obama jokes with members of the Chilean delegation as President Sebastián Piñera of Chile sits at the Resolute Desk following a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office on June 4.
Obama talks with, from left: Samantha Power, former Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights; National Security Advisor Tom Donilon; and Susan Rice, the National Security Adviser.
Obama and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China walk on the grounds of the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, Calif., before their bilateral meeting on June 8.
Obama greets patrons during an unannounced stop at Charlie's Sandwich Shoppe in Boston, Mass., on June 12. He was in Massachusetts to speak at a rally in support of Senate candidate Ed Markey.
Obama holds six-month-old Talia Neufeld, daughter of departing staff member Adam Neufeld, in the Oval Office on June 14.
Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet audience members following the President's remarks at the Belfast Waterfront Convention centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 17.
Obama talks with housekeeping staff outside of a lodge at the Lough Erne Resort during the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland.
Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron visit with students while touring Enniskillen Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland.
Obama talks with G8 leaders before a working dinner during the G8 Summit. Seated on his left are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, British Prime Minister David Cameron. On his right, in the front of the photo, are Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.
Barack Obama JuneObama walks with Caroline Atkinson, Special Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs, on the grounds of Lough Erne Resort during the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland.
Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talk on a balcony of the German Chancellery overlooking Berlin, Germany, on June 19.
Photojournalists Evan Vucci and Jewel Samad work in the foreground as President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talk with Dallas Mavericks basketball player Dirk Nowitzki before a dinner at Schloss Charlottenburg in Berlin.
Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama raise their glasses in a toast with other guests during their dinner. Nowitzki is also there.
