The White House Just Proposed The One Tax Cut That Might Actually Do Something

The payroll tax. Cutting it is the one way you can guarantee more cash gets to workers, and that’s exactly what The White House is apparently proposing, according to WSJ via @breakingnews.



Specifically, says WSJ: White House proposes temporary payroll tax reduction. The 6.2% Social Security tax would drop to 4.2% for workers for one year.

It’s hard to see how this is a big idea, though some will howl about digging the Social Security hole even deeper. Back oin September, this was the stimulus idea put forth by Nouriel Roubini.

