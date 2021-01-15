White House officials blame Rudy Giuliani for both of Trump's impeachments, New York Times report says

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump together in November 2016.

White House officials blame Rudy Giuliani for not one, but two impeachments of President Donald Trump, according to a report by The New York Times.

The president was impeached over his role in the deadly Capitol riots, which were largely fuelled by Trump supporters’ unsubstantiated belief the election was “stolen,” an idea Giuliani has strongly pushed.

Though White House officials are reportedly angry with Giuliani, one of Trump’s advisors tweeted on behalf of the president and praised the former mayor.

Trump became the first president to be impeached twice on Wednesday. Ten House Republicans joined Democrats in the vote, making it the most bipartisan impeachment in US history.

Trump was charged with “incitement of insurrection,” related to his role in the deadly siege on the US Capitol last week that forced lawmakers to evacuate and left five people dead.

Giuliani, Trump’s attorney and a staunch ally, has strongly supported the president’s election challenges and has relentlessly pushed the unsubstantiated claims of fraud that helped fuel the siege.

But even amid recent reports that the president at one point told aides not to pay Giuliani after he requested $US20,000 a day in legal fees for his work challenging the election results, Trump continues to praise him.

Though the president is banned from Twitter, Jason Miller, one of his advisors, said: “Just spoke with President Trump, and he told me that @RudyGiuliani is a great guy and a Patriot who devoted his services to the country! We all love America’s Mayor!”



However, while Trump may be on the mend with Giuliani, White House officials are “universally angry” with Giuliani, according to The Times, for encouraging the president to take actions that led to both of his impeachments.

Trump was first impeached in December 2019 over abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

That trial was related to the president pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Biden and his son Hunter over unsubstantiated allegations of corruption, an effort that was said to be spearheaded by Giuliani.

Giuliani is also facing scrutiny over his role in inciting the violence that occurred during the Capitol siege, as he told rally goers earlier in the day “we will have a trial by combat!” He later said the remark was a “Game of Thrones” reference.

