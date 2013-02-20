Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of The White House This January

Photo: Pete Souza (Official White House Photograph)

White House Photographer Pete Souza has the latest round of photos up on the official White House Flickr account, offering an inside look at a very busy time for President Barack Obama.January was quite a month for the President. He hosted Afghan President Hamid Karzai at the White House, signed executive orders on gun control, and was sworn in for his second term.



As always, Souza captured some historic and sometimes intimate moments with the first family.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.