Here's How Obama Will Hear About The Supreme Court's Healthcare Ruling

Photo: Pete Souza / White House

Most Americans might be surprised to learn that President Barack Obama will learn the fate of his signature healthcare legislation in the same way that everyone else will — from television and the Internet. On the eve of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Affordable Care Act, White House Press Secretary Jay Carney explained to reporters that the President will get no special insight or headstart before the court reveals it decision.



“We find out in the same way everyone else does — we turn on televisions and computers, we go on SCOTUS blog,” Carney said. “We all will await the decision and learn of it at the same time you do.”

Carney also told reporters today that the White House has not set up any kind of communications “war room” in anticipation of the decision.

He added that the White House remains “cautiously optimistic” that the court will rule that the healthcare law is constitutional.

