White House Now Asking For Jon Stewart's Help To Get 9/11 First Responders Bill Passed

This is an interesting turn of events for a president once heralded as the most media savvy commander-in-chief in history.



Press Secretary Robert Gibbs said today at the press hearing that the White House welcomes Stewart’s help in convincing Republicans to pass the First Responders bill.

If there’s the ability for that to sort of break through in our political environment, there’s a good chance that he can help do that,” Gibbs said in his briefing. “I think he has put the awareness around this legislation. He’s put that awareness into what you guys cover each day, and I think that’s good. I hope he can convince two Republicans to support taking care of those that took care of so many on that awful day in our history.”

Last week Stewart aired a very powerful segment featuring four First Responders on his show and has been widely credited since then for redirecting the public’s attention to the issue.

