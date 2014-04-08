White House Says Samsung May Have Caused 'The End Of All Selfies'

In an appearance on CBS’ “Face The Nation” Sunday, Dan Pfeiffer, a White House senior adviser, said President Barack Obama’s lawyers got in touch with Samsung after it was revealed that the mobile phone company was behind the selfie Red Sox player David Ortiz took with the president.

Pfeiffer reiterated the White House’s claim that President Obama was unaware the picture was part of a promotional effort and said it could lead to “the end of all selfies.” Presumably, Pfeiffer meant selfies with the president — not all photos that people take of themselves.

“He obviously didn’t know anything about Samsung’s connection to this and, perhaps, maybe, this will be the end of all selfies,” Pfeiffer said. “Whenever someone tries to use the president’s likeness to promote a product, that’s a problem with the White House counsel.”

In addition to hinting that the incident could have led to a ban on the growing trend of presidential selfies, Pfeiffer said White House lawyers were on the case.

“We have had conversations with Samsung about this and expressed our concerns,” Pfeiffer said.

However, Pfeiffer would not divulge any details about the White House’s talks with Samsung.

“I’ll leave that to the conversation between the lawyers,” he said.

