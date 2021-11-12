The Biden White House mocked Trump’s claim to have an ‘envoy ambassador’ making foreign visits for him

Former President Donald Trump. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump said on Thursday he dispatched an “envoy ambassador” to the Kosovo-Serbia border.

In response, a White House official said the former president had a “very active imagination.”

Trump’s so-called “envoy ambassador” is Richard Grenell, a former diplomat and staunch ally.

The White House mocked former President Donald Trump after he said he had an “envoy ambassador” still making foreign trips for him.

In a Thursday statement, Trump said he sent his “envoy ambassador” Richard Grenell to the Kosovo-Serbia border on his behalf to “highlight” an agreement brokered there during his presidency.

“The agreements my administration brokered are historic and should not be abandoned, many lives are at stake,” Trump wrote in the statement.

An unnamed White House official dismissed the statement immediately, telling the RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Wegmann: “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”

In 2019, Trump named Grenell a special envoy for Serbia-Kosovo peace negotiations that resulted in a historic agreement to resume flights between the two country’s capitals, The New York Times reported.

Grenell, a staunch Trump ally, also served as the US ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020 and became acting director of national intelligence for about four months in 2020.

Vivian Salama, a national security reporter for The Wall Street Journal, tweeted that former presidents should not have active envoys, adding: “In reality, I suspect Grenell’s visit is more a courtesy than anything serious.”

Trump and his allies have previously acted as though he was running a sort of shadow presidency since he left the White House in January.

In July, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he and Trump were meeting “cabinet members” at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey to discuss his political future.

He also described Trump as “a president who is fully engaged, highly focused, and remaining on task,” HuffPost reported.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.