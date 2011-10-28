White House Mocks Congress For Its 9% Approval Rating

Photo: dailycaller.com

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney mocked Congress for its nine per cent approval rating, joking “I know nine is a popular number in the Republican Party, but this can’t possibly be what they want.”The White House and Congress have been going through a bit of a rough patch, after President Barack Obama’s jobs plan didn’t have quite as positive a reception as the administration hoped.



Obama has started to advance his agenda without Congress — using executive orders to make changes to housing refinances and student loan programs as part of his “We Can’t Wait” initiative.

