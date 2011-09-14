White House Screws Up Jobs Plan Message

Hours after top adviser David Axelrod asserted that President Barack Obama wants his jobs bill to pass Congress without amendment, White House economic adviser Gene Sperling said the opposite — that Obama would not veto a plan that only contained parts of his proposal.



On Good Morning America Tuesday, Axelrod said “we’re not in a negotiation to break up the package, and it’s not an à la carte menu. It is a strategy to get this country moving.”

But Sperling told reporters today that if Obama is “presented with parts of his plan, his instinct would be not to reject things he favoured but to come back and keep fighting and fighting to get the entire program,”according to POLITICO.

House Republicans have said they do not approve of Obama’s plan in its current form, and intend to make significant modifications to the bill. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor categorically ruled out any tax increases to pay for the bill on Thursday, eliminating any chance the bill can pass in its current form.

The confusion is the latest miscue for Obama since the White House struggled with Republicans over the date of his speech to Congress to outline the plan.

Obama will travel to Ohio today to try to build public support for his bill.

