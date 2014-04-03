The White House Can't Spell NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio's Name

A statement from White House Press Secretary Jay Carney Wednesday misspelled the name of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Carney’s statement congratulated de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo on their “remarkable work” funding a universal pre-kindergarten program through the state budget. However, the statement botched the unique capitalisation and spacing in de Blasio’s name.

“President Obama applauds Governor Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio for the remarkable work accomplished this week in New York, where lawmakers delivered a major victory on early childhood education for middle class families and those working to get into the middle class,” Carney said. “New York’s commitment to invest $US1.5 billion over 5 years to begin to phase in publicly-funded preschool across the state will provide opportunity for thousands of children, including 53,000 children who will be able to attend preschool in New York City this fall.”

On Twitter, multiple eagle-eyed members of New York City’s political press corps quickly pounced on the error.

“The White House press secretary apparently doesn’t know how to spell @BilldeBlasio’s name,” wrote New York Times reporter Kate Taylor.

Carney went on to say President Barack Obama would push for Congress to support his universal pre-k plan.

“President Obama will continue to call on Congress to enact his plan to partner with states and cities to provide high-quality preschool for every child, and encourage states and cities to take action so children have the chance to enter kindergarten ready for success,” said Carney.

Phil Walzak, de Blasio’s press secretary, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the mistake. However, de Blasio’s team didn’t seem to mind the error too much. The mayor’s office forwarded a copy of the White House’s statement to their own press list almost immediately after it was released.

UPDATE (5:35 PM): The White House sent out a corrected version of its statement with de Blasio’s name spelled correctly a little over an hour after the first one was sent out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.