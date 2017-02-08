The White House was reportedly 'rattled' by Melissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC; Twitter Actress Melissa McCarthy as President Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Over the weekend, actress Melissa McCarthy made a guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live” as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in a sketch that quickly went viral.

McCarthy’s portrayal of Spicer isn’t friendly — her version of Spicer obnoxiously chews gum, calls everybody Glenn, makes up facts, and shoots soap into reporters’ mouths with a water gun.

Irrationally angry characters are McCarthy’s strong suit, but the White House is reportedly not a fan. According to Politico, in a story that says the White House was “rattled” by the spoof, sources close to Trump state that to him, the most “problematic” thing about the impression is that it was done by a woman.

In additon, an anonymous Trump donor told Politico, “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak.”

Over the weekend, some expected a backlash from Trump, since he has responded online when Alec Baldwin imitates the president. But he remained silent.

On Monday, Spicer jokingly addressed the sketch in an interview with Extra, saying McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.”

But despite that more genial response, Politico reports that “the caricature of Spicer by McCarthy struck a nerve and was upsetting to the press secretary and to his allies, who immediately saw how damaging it could be in Trump world.”

Those around Trump reportedly saw the sketch as harmful precisely because it was accurate.

“I thought they had Sean down pretty good,” one Trump ally told Politico.

The White House press office did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.