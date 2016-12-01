Here's how the White House master bedroom has changed from president to president

One of 132 rooms in the White House, the second-floor master bedroom is located in the president’s private residence. The room wasn’t always used as a bedroom, and different presidents and first ladies have had very different tastes. Here’s how one of the most private rooms in the executive mansion has changed over the years.

