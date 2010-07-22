White House Invites Two Young Interns To Bill Signing Over Blankfein And Dimon

Yesterday news hit that Dimon and Blankfein hadn’t been invited to Obama’s signing of the financial reform bill. Now we find out who may have taken their place – 2 young interns.



The interns, from “Rock the Vote” are apparently Thomas Yarnell and Lauren Moxley (pictured) says @sussinct, who’s in the press room at the White House.

Yesterday the White House insisted that anyone who wasn’t invited was the victim of a room that only seated 400. It was a lame excuse then and it’s worthless now.

What a snub!

