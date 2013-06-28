REPORT: White House Preparing A Shortlist Of Candidates To Succeed Bernanke

Wall Street Journal reporters Peter Nicholas and Jon Hilsenrath are reporting that the White House has “quietly begun assembling a short list of candidates” to take over as chairman of the Federal Reserve when current Fed Chair Ben Bernanke’s term expires in January.



Earlier this month, President Obama said in an interview, “Well, I think Ben Bernanke’s done an outstanding job. Ben Bernanke’s a little bit like Bob Mueller, the head of the FBI – where he’s already stayed a lot longer than he wanted or he was supposed to.”

From the WSJ report:

Obama administration officials have spoken to the Senate about putting forward a nominee so that legislative staff can begin the vetting process and prepare for confirmation hearings, according to a senior Senate aide.

“They’ve indicated that they are working to get us a nominee in time for us to do our due diligence,” the Senate aide said.

People familiar with the process wouldn’t divulge any names on the short list, but said there was no front-runner. The White House is still in an early stage of the process and might not announce its selection until the early fall, they said.

