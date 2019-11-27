A flock of birds near restricted airspace could have been responsible for a mysterious White House lockdown

Two days before millions of Americans are expected to feast on turkey, a flock of birds is theorised to have been responsible for the White House lockdown in the early hours of the morning Tuesday.

Two days before millions of Americans are expected to feast on turkey for Thanksgiving, a flock of birds is theorised to have been responsible for the White House lockdown in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.

The White House was placed on the lockdown between 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. due to an unauthorised aircraft flying in restricted airspace, according to reporters on the scene.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command, the US and Canada’s first responder to an aerial threat, scrambled US Coast Guard helicopters to investigate the scene. No military fighter jets were dispatched, US military spokesman Maj. Andrew Hennessy said in The Washington Post.

By the time the lockdown was lifted, it was unclear what prompted the warning.

“Upon further investigation, we found there was no aircraft,” Hennessy said, according to WRC-TV.

WJLA reporter Sam Sweeney said the scare may have been attributed by a flock of birds. Birds are known to migrate south by way of the US Capitol in late October, according to The Washingtonian.

Unrelatedly, several hours later, President Donald Trump pardoned one of two turkeys named Bread and Butter. The White House tradition dates back to President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Trump ended up pardoning Butter, and Bread will live the rest of its short life at “Gobblers Rest” in the Virginia Tech campus.

