White House Issues New, BIGGER Deepwater Drilling Moratorium

After a Louisiana judge shot down the first deepwater moratorium, the White House has come back with an even broader ban:

(AP) The Obama administration’s new moratorium on deep-water offshore drilling will no longer be based on water depth.

Instead, the moratorium will apply to any deep-water floating facility with drilling activities. The original moratorium applied to those in waters of more than 500 feet.

Those new restrictions were spelled out in an Interior Department Q&A obtained Monday by The Associated Press. An official announcement is expected later Monday.

The last moratorium was rejected for being arbitrary — why did it ban drilling over 500 feet and not under? Salazar was expected to issue a new and more specific ban. A new and less specific ban is an aggressive surprise.

Back to the courts.

