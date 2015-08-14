The White House used an over-the-top 'Straight Outta Compton' meme to try and sell the Iran deal

An official White House Twitter account took an unusual approach on Thursday to try and sell the nuclear agreement with Iran.

The account, @TheIranDeal, tweeted at BuzzFeed’s account and repurposed the “Straight Outta Compton” movie logo to declare that Iran would be “straight outta uranium” under the framework. (The White House was responding to a BuzzFeed story about how popular the “Straight Outta Compton” meme had become.)

Here’s the US government’s Iran deal meme:

People on Twitter were not impressed with the White House’s creativity, however, and almost everyone who responded was either critical or mocking:

When a meme and an administration jumped the shark simultaneously. https://t.co/1QSUhzP0pq

— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) August 13, 2015

Satire is Dead: actual tax-funded tweet by your White House #sleeptightAmericahttps://t.co/au3sWLpV7C

— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 13, 2015

I now firmly oppose this deal. https://t.co/cz8yLAuNkp

— Daniel Bentley (@DJBentley) August 13, 2015

These are not serious people. https://t.co/VQiHsr74QW

— Omri Ceren (@cerenomri) August 13, 2015

Other people quibbled with the White House’s facts in the meme:

Actually they will be able to keep 300 kg of uranium enriched up to 5% https://t.co/0W2qfSB2V4

— Stefan Becket (@stefanjbecket) August 13, 2015

Punchline: They will not in fact be straight outta uranium under the deal https://t.co/jEO7b89CiB

— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 13, 2015

The nuclear deal — struck last month among the US, Iran, and other world powers — grants billions of dollars of sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear ambitions. Critics of the agreement hope to defeat it in Congress in a series of critical votes next month. They argue the deal will pave the way for Iran to obtain a nuclear bomb.

President Barack Obama’s administration passionately maintains that the deal has the teeth to keep Iran honest or to snap international sanctions back into place.

Some of the international diplomacy involving the deal has actually been conducted via Twitter. A prominent critic, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), and the Iranian foreign minister repeatedly sparred over the social media platform and exchanged sarcastic shots.

