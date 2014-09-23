The White House Intruder Had More Than 800 Rounds Of Ammo In His Car

AP A Secret Service police officer holds a weapon as he stands near an entrance to the White House complex during an evacuation.

Omar Gonzalez, the 42-year-old man who allegedly jumped a White House fence and was able to enter the private residence of the White House on Friday evening had more than 800 rounds of ammunition in his car, federal prosecutors said.

The prosecutors made the revelation during a court appearance for Gonzalez on Monday, according to The Associated Press. His car was parked a few blocks away from the White House. Police did not find any guns in the car, but did discover a hatchet and a machete.

The Secret Service first said Gonzalez was unarmed before saying he had a knife in his possession. The Washington Post reported Gonzalez has been charged with one count of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds while carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon.

The Secret Service has come under fire in the aftermath of the breach, which is the most serious of President Barack Obama’s term in office. Obama and the rest of the first family, who were en route to Camp David, were not present at the time.

Gonzalez, an Iraq war veteran from Copperas Cove, Texas, was taken into custody just inside the North Portico doors after failing to respond to commands from Secret Service officers. Family and friends have suggested in interviews with various media outlets that he had been travelling the country with some “heavy artillery.”

“I know he’s got heavy artillery, you know? He’s got all kinds of weapons and he was trained to use them,” Jerry Murphy, his former stepson, told CBS. “I believe if he wanted to make a scene or cause problems, he very well could have. But it’s clear that he didn’t.”

ABC also reported Monday that Gonzalez was arrested in July and charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun and eluding police. He also had “multiple assault rifles” in his vehicle when he was arrested, according to the report.

During the White House’s daily press briefing Monday, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters the Secret Service has initiated a full investigation of the incident.

Earnest said Obama is “obviously concerned” that an intruder was able to enter into the White House, but still has “complete confidence” in the Secret Service and its ability to review the incident. Earnest also said the Secret Service has beefed up foot patrols and training and has increased surveillance capabilities in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Asked during a White House event later Monday whether he still has confidence in the agency, Obama said he did.

“The Secret Service does a great job, and I’m grateful for the sacrifices that they make on my behalf — and my family’s behalf,” Obama said.

