White House Hopeful Rick Santorum Thinks John McCain "Doesn't Understand" Torture

Photo: AP

U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) “doesn’t understand how enhanced interrogation works,” Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum said today during an interview with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt.McCain was tortured as a prisoner during the Vietnam War. He has argued that Osama bin Laden’s death should not be used to justify the use of enhanced interrogation techniques like waterboarding.



Santorum, a former Republican Senator from Pennsylvania, went on to say that he thinks McCain’s stance against enhanced interrogation is misguided.

Here’s Hewitt’s question and Santorum’s full response:

HH: Now your former colleague, John McCain, said look, there’s no record, there’s no evidence here that these methods actually led to the capture or the killing of bin Laden. Do you disagree with that? Or do you think he’s got an argument?

RS: I don’t, everything I’ve read shows that we would not have gotten this information as to who this man was if it had not been gotten information from people who were subject to enhanced interrogation. And so this idea that we didn’t ask that question while Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was being waterboarded, he doesn’t understand how enhanced interrogation works. I mean, you break somebody, and after they’re broken, they become cooperative. And that’s when we got this information. And one thing led to another, and led to another, and that’s how we ended up with bin Laden. That seems to be clear from all the information I read. Maybe McCain has better information than I do, but from what I’ve seen, it seems pretty clear that but for these cooperative witnesses who were cooperative as a result of enhanced interrogations, we would not have gotten bin Laden.

You can read the full interview transcript here.

h/t Taegan Goddard

