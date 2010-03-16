The Last Desperate Push: Here Are The Health Care Talking Points The White House Just Released To Left Wing Think Tanks

The White House is busy in its last ditch attempt to save health care reform and has released its media talking points in advance of the big up or down vote.



We’ve got the points right here, so you get a preview of what you’re bound to be hearing on TV for the next week.

The Unemployment Angle 'Rising health care costs are crushing families and businesses, forcing small business owners to choose between health care and hiring and forcing families to make hard spending choices because of rising out of pocket health care costs.' Source: White House Press Release The Family Spending Angle 'This problem isn't going away unless we do right by the American people and fix it. Just yesterday we learned from a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute that if we fail to pass reform, families could see their spending on premiums and out-of-pocket health care costs jump 34 per cent by 2015 and 79 per cent by 2020.' Source: White House Press Release The Personal Premium Skyrocket Angle 'Premiums will become increasingly expensive for employers and their workers. Premiums for both single and family policies could more than double by 2020, increasing from $4,800 to $10,300 for single policies, and from $12,100 to $25,600 for family policies.' Source: White House Press Release The Employer Premium Skyrocket Angle 'And employers could see large increases in premium costs, from $430 billion in 2010 to $851 billion in 2020, a 98 per cent increase.' Source: White House Press Release The Your Employer Is Going To Drop Your Insurance Angle 'With premiums nearly doubling, small and medium-sized businesses could be forced to drop their employees' coverage; the number of small businesses offering health insurance will continue to drop so that less than a quarter may provide coverage in 2020; and offers from medium-sized businesses could drop from 90 per cent in 2010 to 75 per cent in 2020.' Source: White House Press Release The Insurance Companies Are The Enemy Angle 'If we do nothing, the health care system will continue to work better for insurance companies than it does for the American people. And that's why the President has put forward a plan that will give American families and small business owners more control over their own health care by giving them more consumer protections and

shifting power away from the insurance companies.' Source: White House Press Release The Deficit Hawk Angle 'Inaction is simply not an option, because we know what that future will look like. Insurance premiums will continue to skyrocket, families and small business will continue to be priced out of coverage, and health care cost growth will continue to increase, putting an unsustainable burden on our fiscal deficit.' Source: White House Press Release The Its Going To Save Everything Angle 'But if we pass health insurance reform, then we know families and businesses will have control of their health care, the insurance industry will be prohibited from continuing its worst practices like denying coverage based on pre-existing conditions, and we will cut the deficit by up to $1 trillion over the next two decades.' Source: White House Press Release The Final Hour Angle 'The stakes are too high for the millions of Americans across the country who are hurting because of the way our current health care system works. They deserve an up or down vote on this issue.' Source: White House Press Release The Pro-Family And Business Angle 'The President's plan gives American families and small business owners more control over their own health care and it shifts power away from insurance companies.' Source: White House Press Release The Bipartisan Angle 'The plan takes the best Republican and Democratic ideas and rejects the extremes of a government run health system and a system where insurance companies have free reign.' Source: White House Press Release The Libertarian Choice Angle 'If people like the plan they have, they can keep it. If they like their doctor, nothing in this plan takes that choice away. But they'll have more consumer protections that give them greater control over the insurance they have.' Source: White House Press Release The You Get Congress Quality Care Angle 'Under the President's plan, small business owners and American families will have the same insurance options and choices and the same consumer protections that members of Congress have.' Source: White House Press Release The New Insurance Marketplace Angle 'The President's plan gives Americans greater control over their health care in three key ways: It ends the worst insurance company practices and outlaws discrimination against Americans with pre-existing conditions.

It reduces costs for people with insurance and makes coverage more affordable for people without it today.

It sets up a new competitive insurance marketplace where small business owners and families get the same buying power that big businesses and unions have and allows them to shop for the insurance plan that works best for them.' Source: White House Press Release The We Represent You, Not The Insurance Companies Angle 'The President's plan takes the best Republican and Democratic ideas to give the American people, not insurance companies or the government, more control over their own health care.' Source: White House Press Release The We're Fighting For You Angle 'It holds insurance companies accountable by laying out common-sense rules of the road to keep premiums down and prevent insurance industry abuses and denial of care.' Source: White House Press Release The Pre-existing Condition Angle 'It will end discrimination against Americans with pre-existing conditions.' Source: White House Press Release The Equal Footing Angle 'It sets up a new competitive health insurance market giving tens of millions of Americans and small business owners the purchasing power the big businesses and unions enjoy and the same choices that members of Congress have.' Source: White House Press Release The Middle Class Angle 'It makes insurance more affordable by providing the largest middle class tax cut for health care in history reducing premium costs for tens of millions of families and small business owners who are priced out of coverage today. This helps over 31 million more Americans afford health care.' Source: White House Press Release The Fiscal Conservative Angle 'It puts our budget and economy on a more stable path by reducing the deficit by $100 billion over the next 10 years by cutting government overspending and reining in waste, fraud and abuse.' Source: White House Press Release Now Check Out 50 Depressing Facts About The Health care System That Will Make You Beg For Reform Now see the 50 depressing facts about health care >

