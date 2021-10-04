10 White House ghost stories that will send a chill down your spine

- White House occupants, staff, and visitors have reported ghost sightings and paranormal activity.
- First families and world leaders have reported seeing Abraham Lincoln’s ghost.
- George W. Bush’s daughters say they heard opera singing and 1920s music coming from a fireplace.
First lady Eleanor Roosevelt also reported feeling Lincoln’s presence as she worked in her office in the Lincoln Bedroom, as if he were peering over her shoulder. And President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s valet once ran screaming from the White House after seeing Lincoln’s ghost, writes Dennis William Hauck in “Haunted Places: The National Directory.”
“I sit here in this old house and work on foreign affairs, read reports, and work on speeches — all the while listening to the ghosts walk up and down the hallway and even right in here in the study,” he wrote. “The floors pop and the drapes move back and forth — I can just imagine old Andy [Jackson] and Teddy [Roosevelt] having an argument over Franklin [Roosevelt].”
In 1946, he wrote Bess another letter after he heard a knock on his bedroom door but no one was there.
“I jumped up and put on my bathrobe, opened the door, and no one there,” he wrote. “Went out and looked up and down the hall, looked in your room and Margie’s. Still no one. Went back to bed after locking the doors and there were footsteps in your room whose door I’d left open. Jumped and looked and no one there! The damned place is haunted sure as shootin’. Secret Service said not even a watchman was up here at that hour … You and Margie had better come back and protect me before some of these ghosts carry me off.”
When White House butler Buddy Carter asked the girls how they slept, they told him about the mysterious singing and music that they heard.
“‘Oh, Ms. Jenna, I believe you. You wouldn’t believe what I have seen and heard over the years.’ Buddy hasn’t yet told me his ghost stories, but I keep hoping,” she wrote.