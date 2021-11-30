The White House only started hosting its Hanukkah party in 2001 — here’s how the tradition began

President Jimmy Carter was the first president to recognize Hanukkah with a menorah lighting in 1979.

The menorah lighting was held on the Ellipse, a lawn south of the White House.

The secretary of the interior under Carter initially refused to issue a permit for a menorah on the White House lawn, citing the First Amendment, according to the Washington Post. But Stu Eizenstat, one of Carter’s advisers, argued that the National Christmas Tree’s permit should also be denied on the same grounds, and the event was allowed to proceed.

Since then, every US president has marked Hanukkah in one way or another.