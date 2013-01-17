Here's The White House's Full Gun Control Proposal

The White House today unveiled a sweeping proposal to curb the nation’s rash of gun violence and boost school safety, including a list of 23 executive actions.



Here are the key points in the plan, which President Barack Obama announced at the White House today:

Background checks on all gun sales

Reinstatement of the expired assault weapons ban

A 10-round limit on ammunition magazines

Reinstatement of CDC research into the causes and prevention of gun violence

Protecting police officers by banning armour-piercing bullets through a manufacture and import ban

Providing resources to allow schools to hire 1,000 “school resource officers”

Providing mental health coverage in health insurance plans

White House gun proposals The New York Times has the full summary, fact sheet and executive actions in the proposal. You can read it below:





