White House Tweets Epic 'Game Of Thrones' Photoshop Of Obama

The official Twitter account of The White House tweeted this on Saturday evening, writing that it was the “Westeros Wing.”

Yes, that’s President Obama on the “iron throne” from the hit HBO show “Game of Thrones.” As we know, the president is a big fan of the series. At a state dinner in February, he tried to score advance copies of that show and “True Detective” from HBO’s Chief Executive Officer.

The tweet came during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, happening Saturday evening at the Washington Hilton.

