Here's The White House's Rebuttal To Frank Luntz On Financial Reform

Gregory White
obama16

The White House has launched their response to Larry Lindsey’s memo on financial reform, a memo that mimics the anti-financial reform talking points of Frank Luntz. They take direct aim at the idea that Sen. Dodd’s bill supports “too big to fail.”

Financial firms don’t get off easy, according to the White House and, in fact, they’re bankruptcies are better controlled then ever before under the bill.

President Obama’s administration is doing everything in their power to make sure this bill isn’t perceived as a sweet-heart deal for Wall Street.

Check out the White House response to Frank Luntz here >

Taxpayers are protected, not businesses.

Source: The White House

This is not a bailout, but a way of breaking up firms that could cause a systemic breakdown.

Source: The White House

The FDIC's powers are curtailed, not expanded.

Source: The White House

Fed is to have limited lending authorities.

Source: The White House

The implicit guarantee for big financial firms dies with this bill.

Source: The White House

Derivatives are to be transparent.

Source: The White House

These two divisions need be separated.

Source: The White House

This is not a rush job.

Source: The White House

Shareholders get a bigger voice, and that is a good thing.

Source: The White House

Consumers win in this deal.

Source: The White House

