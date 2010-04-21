Here's The White House's Rebuttal To Frank Luntz On Financial Reform

The White House has launched their response to Larry Lindsey’s memo on financial reform, a memo that mimics the anti-financial reform talking points of Frank Luntz. They take direct aim at the idea that Sen. Dodd’s bill supports “too big to fail.”



Financial firms don’t get off easy, according to the White House and, in fact, they’re bankruptcies are better controlled then ever before under the bill.

President Obama’s administration is doing everything in their power to make sure this bill isn’t perceived as a sweet-heart deal for Wall Street.

Check out the White House response to Frank Luntz here >

