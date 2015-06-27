Here's how the White House responded to the gay marriage ruling on Facebook

The White House is going rainbow in honour of the Supreme Court’s legalization of gay marriage.

Earlier Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that “the Fourteenth Amendment requires a state to licence a marriage between two people of the same sex,” Business Insider reported.

In celebration, the official White House Facebook page changed it’s profile picture. The graphic features the iconic White House vibrantly decorated with five rainbow colours.

As of 10:44 AM, the image had gained over 52,000 likes and has been 12,688 times.

This number only continues to grow and the White House Facebook page is loading slower than usual, making it difficult to keep up with the number of people who are excitedly sharing the news.

Here’s what the picture looks like on the White House’s timeline.

