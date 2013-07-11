White House Effectively Denies Coup In Egypt With Plan To Give Them 20 F-16 Fighter Jets

As we’ve covered, what happened in Egypt fits the textbook definition of a military ‘coup,’ regardless of the “popular” support behind Morsi’s removal.



Immediately, the question arose of whether or not the Obama administration would cut off military aid to Egypt, as is stipulated in current law, as a result of the coup.

The administration immediately slow-played the media and the globe, saying that Egypt was a “complex” situation and that it was under review.

Well, actions speak louder than words.

The administration plans to go through with the delivery of 20 F-16 fighter jets to Cairo as part of a foreign aid deal approved last year, reports Phil Stewart at Reuters.

Those birds certainly suggest that this was not a coup.

