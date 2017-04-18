The Trumps hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll -- see the incredible photos

On Monday, the White House hosted the 139th annual Easter Egg Roll, which was expected to include some 18,000 (wooden) eggs and at least 21,000 guests on the South Lawn.
This year’s Easter Egg Roll will be smaller than those of past years — 35,000 people attended the Obama’s final event. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their 11-year-old son, Barron, who lives in New York City with the First Lady, hosted kids, costumed characters at the executive mansion.
The event, which has been described as the “Super Bowl of White House social events,” is an early test for Melania Trump, whose office is responsible for organising the day.
There were signs that planning for it got off to a rocky start when, in February, the wooden egg manufacturer, Wells Wood Turning, tweeted a reminder of the deadline for ordering the commemorative eggs.
“It’s the single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year, and the White House and the first lady are judged on how well they put it on,” Melinda Bates, who organised all eight White House Easter Egg Rolls under President Bill Clinton, told The New York Times the week before the event. “I’m really concerned for the Trump people, because they have failed to fill some really vital posts, and this thing is all hands on deck.”
See how the Trump’s Egg Roll turned out:
@FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @MELANIATRUMP @IvankaTrump FYI manufacturing deadlines for the Easter eggs are near. Please reach out! pic.twitter.com/D78YqWVPBi
— Wells Wood Turning (@WellsTurning) February 20, 2017
'Looking forward to hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll at the @WhiteHouse on Monday!' Melania Trump said on Instagram on Friday.
President Donald Trump also spoke to the crowd alongside the White House Easter Bunny on the Truman Balcony.
Spicer also posed with the White House Easter Bunny -- a role he played in Bush's Egg Roll of 2008. On Saturday, comedian Melissa McCarthy parodied his Easter Bunny stint during a 'Saturday Night Live' skit.
Sesame Street's Elmo awaits young visitors on the South Lawn. Trump's proposed federal budget would eliminate funding for Elmo's network, PBS.
