The Trumps hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll -- see the incredible photos

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President Donald Trump waves to guests after delivering remarks from the Truman Balcony with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017.

On Monday, the White House hosted the 139th annual Easter Egg Roll, which was expected to include some 18,000 (wooden) eggs and at least 21,000 guests on the South Lawn.

This year’s Easter Egg Roll will be smaller than those of past years — 35,000 people attended the Obama’s final event. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their 11-year-old son, Barron, who lives in New York City with the First Lady, hosted kids, costumed characters at the executive mansion.

The event, which has been described as the “Super Bowl of White House social events,” is an early test for Melania Trump, whose office is responsible for organising the day.

There were signs that planning for it got off to a rocky start when, in February, the wooden egg manufacturer, Wells Wood Turning, tweeted a reminder of the deadline for ordering the commemorative eggs.

“It’s the single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year, and the White House and the first lady are judged on how well they put it on,” Melinda Bates, who organised all eight White House Easter Egg Rolls under President Bill Clinton, told The New York Times the week before the event. “I’m really concerned for the Trump people, because they have failed to fill some really vital posts, and this thing is all hands on deck.”

See how the Trump’s Egg Roll turned out:

'Looking forward to hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll at the @WhiteHouse on Monday!' Melania Trump said on Instagram on Friday. The First Lady addressed the crowd from the Truman Balcony. Screenshot/ABC News President Donald Trump also spoke to the crowd alongside the White House Easter Bunny on the Truman Balcony. Screenshot/ABC News Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, attended the event with her family. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Here's Conway conducting an interview with her daughter by her side. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images A young attendee donned bunny ears atop her 'Make America Great Again,' Trump campaign slogan cap. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer read 'How To Catch The Easter Bunny' to kids. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Spicer also posed with the White House Easter Bunny -- a role he played in Bush's Egg Roll of 2008. On Saturday, comedian Melissa McCarthy parodied his Easter Bunny stint during a 'Saturday Night Live' skit. Sources: Business Insider, Business Insider

Kids posed with one of the Easter Bunnies on the South Lawn. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Costumed characters (eggs, perhaps?) prepare to welcome kids. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Sesame Street's Elmo awaits young visitors on the South Lawn. Trump's proposed federal budget would eliminate funding for Elmo's network, PBS. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Source: Business Insider On to the main event -- egg rolling! Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Carter Lim, 3, of Vienna, Virginia rolls a coloured egg down the South Lawn. Vittoria Colonna, 4, of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania rolled an egg down the lawn. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

