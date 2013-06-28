Critics Are Tearing Channing Tatum's New 'White House' Movie Down

Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx’s new movie “White House Down” comes to theatres Friday.



The film is going head-to-head this weekend with Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy’s cop comedy “The Heat.”

Currently, funny woman McCarthy’s film is receiving good overall reviews on film site Rotten Tomatoes with a fresh 66%.

Tatum’s drama meanwhile is getting torn to shreds by critics at a lowly 49%.

We’ve heard the familiar plot before.

1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is taken siege by terrorists while Tatum’s character John Cale is there for a secret service interview. Soon Cale finds himself in charge of saving the president (Jamie Foxx), the White House, and his daughter (Joey King).

The film comes across as a mirror image of March release “Olympus Has Fallen” starring Gerard Butler saving the president (this time Morgan Freeman) his palace — something that didn’t go unnoticed by critics.

Here’s what some of the harshest critics are saying about the latest White House film.

Richard Roeper gave the film an “F” after viciously calling it a lesser version of “Olympus Has Fallen.”

“Everyone in “White House Down” is an idiot, clinically insane, a cliché, or a vehicle for shameless exploitation.”

Time Out’s Keith Uhlich isn’t a fan of the CGI.

“It doesn’t help that all the action scenes, as with many modern Hollywood blockbusters, are seemingly edited with a Cuisinart, or that the copious CGI would barely pass muster in one of those Asylum DTV quickies. Cheap, shoddy, dull, instantly forgettable—this is the America, and American cinema, we know all too well.”

Many just tore it apart for sheer ridiculousness.

Rolling Stone:

“Foxx doesn’t look remotely presidential, and phones in what is laughably being called a performance. Worse is the shameless product placement … White House Down, rated PG-13 but as crass and cynical as a Michael Bay movie, is a depressing experience.”

WSJ:

“‘White House Down’ is solidly within its genre. In a deeper sense, though, it bespeaks a fatigue that’s hard to distinguish from brain death.”

Associated Press:

“If stripped of its production value, ”White House Down” would make one hysterical off-Broadway one-act.”

We guess AP hasn’t seen Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx’s latest musical duet.

All of the reviews aren’t bad, with the New York Times calling it entertaining and Variety referring to it as “a sturdy, old-fashioned bit of escapism” conjuring memories of John McClane in “Die Hard.”

Even the poor reviews admit Tatum proves himself as an action star in a less-than stellar film. Overall, the “White House Down” falls into the “Fast & Furious” franchise category of don’t take the film too seriously, and you’ll probably end up enjoying it.

Similar poor ratings didn’t hurt the film’s twin back in March.

Like “White House Down,” “Olympus Has Fallen” currently sits at 47% on RT, yet it opened to $30 million opening weekend and it went on to make an earnest $161 million worldwide.

The BIG difference with Butler’s film is that its estimated production budget was $70 million. Sony’s Tatum and Foxx production is worth more than double that cost at $150 million.

Translation: A $30 million opening at the box office wouldn’t cut it.

BUT Tatum has a lot of star power going into this film.

He came off a massive box office year in 2012 with “21 Jump Street,” “Magic Mike,” and dramedy “The Vow.” Combined, the films earned more than $560 million worldwide.

All three films debuted to more than $36 million at the box office.

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” was even pushed back to this year to insert Tatum into a larger role after the success of his earlier films. “Retaliation” originally killed off his character early into the film.

Currently, “White House Down” is projected to earn $35 million opening weekend, according to boxoffice.com.

