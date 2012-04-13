White House Dodges Question About Hilary Rosen's Attack On Ann Romney

Photo: dailycaller.com

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney just deftly sidestepped a question about Hilary Rosen, the Democratic advisor who has come under fire today over her remark that Ann Romney has “never worked a day in her life.”Addressing reporters in the White House briefing room, Carney said he could not be sure how many times Rosen has visited the Obama White House.



“I know three women, personally, named Hilary Rosen, so I can’t be sure which one you are talking about,” Carney told reporters.

