White House criticises Republicans for lack of cybersecurity funding after DNC hack

White House Josh Earnest at the daily briefing on June 14, 2016.

The White House criticised Republicans in Congress on Tuesday after it was revealed that Russian hackers had compromised the Democratic National Committee’s computer network and stolen files.

Responding to a question on the topic at the daily press briefing, press secretary Josh Earnest said the administration “takes our nation’s cybersecurity quite seriously.”

He then criticised Republicans for refusing to consider a “proposal included in the president’s budget to enhance our cybersecurity. Including, by increasing resources to that pursuit.”

“As has been well documented, Republicans for the first time in 40 years have declined to even hold a hearing on that specific budget proposal,” Earnest said.

He added: “Which means that the president has put forward a specific plan, laid out exactly how he believes we should pay for it to enhance our nation’s cybersecurity, and Republicans in the House and Senate have indicated they don’t even want to talk about it. So, that’s rather disappointing.”

Earnest referred additional questions about the hack to the Department of Homeland Security. He said he was not sure whether President Barack Obama had been briefed on the subject.

