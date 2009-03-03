White House Further Distances Itself From Google

DIGG THIS POST



The White House this weekend quietly dumped Google’s YouTube as the video provider for WhiteHouse.gov, opting instead for a generic Flash-based video-provider running on Akamai’s content delivery network.

CNET calls the move a win for privacy advocates such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the centre for Democracy and Technology, which for weeks noisily complained that YouTube stores too much of its users’ information.

Whether that’s the case or not, the YouTube dumping was the White House’s second move in the last few weeks to distance itself from the search giant.

In February, the President Obama named Christine Varney as the U.S.’s next antitrust chief. In June, Christine suggested that YouTube parent-company Google posed perhaps the largest antitrust problem to the U.S. economy.

Bloomberg reported that news:

“For me, Microsoft is so last century. They are not the problem,” Varney said at a June 19 panel discussion sponsored by the American Antitrust Institute. The U.S. economy will “continually see a problem — potentially with Google” because it already “has acquired a monopoly in Internet online advertising,” she said.



