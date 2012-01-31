White House Denies Report That Michelle Obama Spent $50,000 On Lingerie

Photo: via Victoria’s Secret

Michelle Obama reportedly shelled out $50,000 on “the sexiest lingerie in the world” at Agent Provocateur, according to The Telegraph.The first lady’s visit to the Madison Avenue store helped increase the lingerie brand’s sales by 12 per cent.



After several British news outlets reported on the shopping spree, a White House official denied the story, according to Politico.

Agent Provocateur CEO Gary Hogarth couldn’t comment on the luxury store’s client list, but he did say that there had been some high-profile clients.

The French company is known as much for its erotic lingerie as it is for its high prices.

The least expensive item in the store is a thong, which retails for $90. Bras and corsets start at $200, and other lingerie goes upwards of $3,000.

Celebrities such as Kate Moss, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Kylie Minogue have all been the famous faces of the brand.

This post originally appeared at The Daily Caller.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.