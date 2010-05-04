By The Numbers: Here's Everything The White House Is Doing To Save The Gulf

The White House is rapidly growing fearful of the idea that the Deepwater Horizon oil spill somehow represents Obama’s Katrina. Obama has surrogates telling POLITICO that the spill does not represent a failure of government, but rather the limits of government.



And last night, The White House put out a raft of talking points about how well it’s practically mobilized an army in the effort to stop the disaster.

Chemicals Response crews continue to test a new technique to break up the oil before it reaches the surface--a remotely operated underwater vehicle dispensing sub-surface dispersant at a rate of nine gallons per minute--with encouraging results so far. Nearly 3,000 gallons of subsea dispersants were applied, and BP and NOAA continue to evaluate these tests to determine the feasibility of continued use of subsea dispersants. Source: The White House Volunteers More than 2,000 volunteers have been trained to assist in the response effort to date. Volunteer recruitment efforts include outreach to local fishermen with boats, which can be used as vessels of opportunity to assist contractors in deploying boom. Source: The White House Professional staff Personnel were quickly deployed and approximately 3,000 are currently responding to protect the shoreline and wildlife. Source: The White House Vessels Nearly 200 vessels are responding on site, including skimmers, tugs, barges, and recovery vessels to assist in containment and cleanup efforts--in addition to dozens of aircraft, remotely operated vehicles, and multiple mobile offshore drilling units. Source: The White House Laying boom Hundreds of thousands of feet of boom (barrier) have been deployed to contain the spill--nearly 700,000 feet are available. Source: The White House Oil Removal More than 1 million gallons of an oil-water mix have been recovered. Source: The White House Dispersant More than 156,000 gallons of dispersant have been deployed. An additional 230,000 gallons are available. Source: The White House Staging Areas Nine staging areas have been set up to protect vital shoreline in all potentially affected Gulf Coast states (Biloxi, Miss., Pensacola, Fla., Pascagoula, Miss., Dauphin Island, Ala., Port Sulphur, La., Shell Beach, La., Slidell, La., Port Fourchon, La., Venice, La.). Source: The White House Spray Aircraft Two Modular Aerial Spray System (MASS) aircraft have been deployed in support of the incident in the Gulf of Mexico. Both aircraft have multiple missions scheduled daily, contingent on weather. These aircraft can dispense the same dispersant chemical being used by BP and the federal responders. Each system is capable of covering up to 250 acres per flight with three flights per aircraft per day. C-17 deployment A C-17 aircraft carrying pollution response boom components for support flew from Travis AFB in California and has arrived at Mobile International Airport.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.