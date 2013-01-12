The White House's Response To The Petition To Build A Death Star Is Absolutely Tremendous

Photo: wikimedia commons

The White House has finally responded to one of its outstanding petitions with more than 25,000 signatures. And, unfortunately, the White House will not be building a Death Star.The White House announced Friday night that it will not build a Death Star for job creation and a “strong national defence,” as petitioned by more than 35,000 signatories. In what was a truly amazing response, Paul Shawcross, chief of the Science and Space Branch of the Office of Management and Budget, outlined why:



The construction of the Death Star has been estimated to cost more than $850,000,000,000,000,000. We’re working hard to reduce the deficit, not expand it.

The Administration does not support blowing up planets.

Why would we spend countless taxpayer dollars on a Death Star with a fundamental flaw that can be exploited by a one-man starship?

This will undoubtedly disappoint Star Wars fans. But Shawcross said that the U.S. is part of a team conducting research at the International Space Station. And it has a President who knows his way around a lightsaber.

Here’s the full response to the petition:

