INFOGRAPHIC: The Ryan Budget Pays For Massive Tax Breaks For Millionaires By Screwing The Middle Class

It used to be that Barack Obama had kind things to say about Republican Congressman Paul Ryan and his budget. He often called it a “serious proposal” even though he didn’t agree with it.



Not anymore. Ryan has updated the budget, and Obama is running against it.

Yesterday White House spokesman Jay Carney said that supporters of the Ryan Plan were “aggressively and deliberately ignorant” about the economy.

Now they are putting out this infographic, saying that the Ryan budget plan cuts benefits and programs for the middle class while giving an “average tax cut of at least $150,000” to millionaires and billionaires.

Take a look:

Photo: WhiteHouse.gov

