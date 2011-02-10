The White House Party Crashers Showed Up In Jerry Jones' Suite During The Super Bowl

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

Michaele and Tareq Salahi, the couple who crashed a White House party in November 2009, also tried to gain access to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ suite during the Super Bowl, according to RadarOnline.com.



They had tickets to the game, but were not invited into the suite which sat Jerry Jones, George Bush, and Alex Rodriguez, among others. The Salahis were expelled quickly, but not before they had time to snap photos of their most recent 15 seconds of fame.

