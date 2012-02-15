White House Crasher Tareq Salahi Sues Neal Schon For $50 Million (And Running Away With His Wife)

Photo: Shutterstock / s_bukley

The infamous White House crashers, Michaele and Tareq Salahi, are the gift that keeps on giving. After the couple broke up this past September, the “Real Housewives of D.C.” star and now ex-husband, Tareq, is reportedly suing Journey rocker, Neal Schon for $50 million, according to Gossip Cop.



Salahi suggests he lost out on revenue from future television offers with his ex Michaele after she reunited with her former beau, Schon.

In addition, Salahi claims Schon emailed him a photo of his genitals and called him to announce when he and Michaele were having sex.

TMZ obtained documents filed in Virginia reporting Salahi is suing for $50 million in emotional distress, defamation conspiracy and interfering with a contract. Plus, he’s seeking $450,000 in punitive damages.

Sounds like a bunch of bologna for seeing Schon’s salami.

Check out Neal and Michaele’s latest music video below.

