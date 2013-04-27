Celebrities Going To The White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sofia Vergara and the ‘Modern Family’ gang will be at the WHCD this Saturday.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is this weekend and plenty of stars are heading to D.C. for the event.



The Hollywood presence will include big names including Sofia Vergara, Scarlett Johannson, Harvey Weinstein, and Steven Spielberg.

Conan O’Brien will take over hosting duties this year from Jimmy Kimmel.

Check out who’s bringing which celebs to the dinner.

ABC/ABC News will have actors from its hit series’ in attendance:

Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”)

Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”)

Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”)

Connie Britton (“Nasville”)

Hayden Panettiere (“Nashville”)

Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”)

Kerry Washington (“Scandal”/”Django Unchained”)

Bloomberg will show off the “House of Cards” gang:

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Fox News will have a big crew the next “X-Men” film:

Patrick Stewart (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”)

Ian McKellen (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”)

Bryan Singer (“X-Men: Days of Future Past” director)

Simon Kinberg (“Elysium”/”X-Men: Days of Future Past” producer)

Dustin Lance Black (“Milk”/”Big Love” writer)

Tim Daly (“Private Practice”)

Joseph Mazzello (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”)

Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”)

JC Chasez (Former N’Sync member / “America’s Best Dance Crew” judge)

Kevin McHale (“Glee”)

Colton Haynes (“The Arrow”)

CBS/CBS News:

Claire Danes (“Homeland”) and husband Hugh Dancy (“Hannibal”)

Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O”)

Christian Broadcasting Network:

“Duck Dynasty” stars Willie Jess and Korie Robertson

CNN:

Gerard Butler (“Olympus Has Fallen”)

Navid Negahban (“Homeland”)

Justin Bartha (“The New Normal”)

Elizabeth Banks (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”)

Max Handelman (“Pitch Perfect” producer)

Paul Rudd (“This is the End”)

Huffington Post:

Jon Bon Jovi

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

Scarlett Johansson (“The Avengers”)

NBC/NBC News

Matthew Perry (“Go On”)

Michael J. Fox (upcoming NBC series) and wife Tracey Pollen

Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra”)

Newsweek / The Daily Beast:

Harvey Weinstein

Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”)

Joel Kinnaman (“The Killing”)

Nicole Kidman

Thomson Reuters will have an “Avenger” in their midst:

Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers”/”The Bourne Legacy”)

Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live)

Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey)

Madeline Stowe (Revenge)

Steve Zahn (Treme)

TIME:

Steven Spielberg (“Lincoln”)

Jeffrey Katzenberg

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

USA Today:

Ashley Judd (“Olympus Has Fallen”)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.