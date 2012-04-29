Keith Olbermann Whined About Getting Made Fun Of And Compared Jimmy Kimmel To Bill O'Reilly

Photo: Courtesy of MSNBC

Of course Keith Olbermann would whine about getting made fun of at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Of course he would.Jimmy Kimmel had fun with everyone at the stupidly hashtagged “nerd prom.” (Even though he didn’t do a very good job of it.)



Via Mediaite, here’s Kimmel’s monologue making fun of Olbermann (edited to correct [sics]):

“I’d like everyone to look under your seats. Under each one you will find a copy of Keith Olbermann’s resume. Is Keith here tonight? Limo wouldn’t pick him up? The thing about Keith Olbermann. He is so likable. Al Gore launched Current TV in 2005 and it took off like a North Korean rocket. But to be honest, I didn’t even know Current TV was still on the air, but then I don’t get ‘Channel 1 Million.’ Keith Olbermann burned more bridges than the arsonist of Madison County. He has more pink slips than Marcus Bachmann. Too soon?”

Yes, Jimmy Kimmel. For a flailing ego the size of Keith Olbermann’s, it is too soon.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

It’s even worse that he used the hashtag.

Do you realise what you’ve done, Olbermann? Now O’Reilly is going to have a “special segment” wherein he tears into Jimmy Kimmel even more than he would have — because some people take the White House Correspondents’ Dinner way too seriously — and makes it known that he is NOT Jimmy Kimmel because Jimmy Kimmel is liberal and he is not.

