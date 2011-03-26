White House, Congress Argue Over U.S. Airstrikes In Libya

House Speaker John Boehner says Obama didn’t consult Congress about the war in Libya. The White House claims “we have.” Daniel Stone on the partisan argument over the word “consult.”



Is the current debate between the White House and Capitol Hill over U.S. airstrikes in Libya—and who authorised them—simply semantic?

Republican leaders (and even some Democrats) have ripped the administration all week for its unilateral—and constitutionally questionable—rush to military action in Libya. House Speaker John Boehner sent President Obama a pointed letter Wednesday evening, calling it “regrettable that no opportunity was afforded to consult with congressional leaders, as was the custom of your predecessors.”

