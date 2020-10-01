White House says there isn't 'anything to clarify' when asked about Trump's 'stand by' comments to Proud Boys

Fox News Fox News host Sandra Smith and White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah in an interview on Wednesday following the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The White House is making no effort to spin or clear up President Donald Trump’s comments on the Proud Boys during Tuesday night’s debate.

In an interview on Fox News, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah was pressed by host Sandra Smith on what Trump meant by “stand by.”

“I don’t think that there’s anything to clarify,” Farah said.

Shortly after Trump said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” the far-right extremist group began using it as a recruiting tool.

Despite substantial blowback and calls from Republicans for President Donald Trump to clear up his comments on the Proud Boys hate group during Tuesday night’s debate, the White House is doubling down.

Fox News host Sandra Smith pressed White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah on the issue Wednesday.

“The president saying, ‘Proud Boys, stand back and stand by’ â€” does the White House or the president want to clarify or explain what he meant by that?” Smith asked. “Because they’re celebrating it, the group.”

Sandra Smith: "The president saying, 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by', does the White House or the president want to clarify or explain what he meant by that, because they're celebrating it, the group." WH Comms director: "I don't think that there's anything to clarify." pic.twitter.com/Qome1VjVmY — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 30, 2020

“I don’t think there’s anything to clarify,” Farah replied. “He’s told them to stand back.”

She added: “This president has surged federal resources when violent crime warrants it in cities. He is leading. He doesn’t need any sort of vigilante-ism.”

Following the usual line of attack from Trump, Farah pivoted to blaming Democrats and the left for violence in cities by not accepting the president’s calls for federal law enforcement to go in and use more force than local officials.

“What we’ve called for is Democrat mayors and Democrat governors to call up the resources we’re prepared to make available,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kate Bedingfield, the communications director for former Vice President Joe Biden, told a Daily Beast reporter that Trump squandered “multiple opportunities to say he disowns white supremacy.”

NEW: @KBeds responds to Trump/Proud Boys “He had multiple opportunities to say he disowns white supremacy. He was asked explicitly to do so & once again he openly refused. Even after citing the Proud Boys by name, he refused to condemn that group and to condemn white supremacy" — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) September 30, 2020

After being thrust into the national spotlight, the Proud Boys seized Trump’s remarks to begin a recruitment drive.

