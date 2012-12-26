27 Amazing Photos Of The White House At Christmas

Walter Hickey
For decades the White House has had a festive, star studded holiday season.There are annual parties for Congress and the White House staff, there is the annual tree lighting and a crowd of celebrities stalking the halls. 

Going back to early in the Roosevelt administration, these pictures prove that the White House is the very best place to spend Christmas. 

FDR gave the address at the lighting of the massive White House Christmas Tree on Christmas Eve, 1934

President Roosevelt and Winston Churchill leave the White House on Christmas in 1941 to attend services

President Truman voraciously opens a present form the radio and newspaper corespondents on Christmas Eve, 1950 — it's a gold framed engraving of the settlement that preceded Kansas City, Missouri.

President Eisenhower poses with family on Christmas Eve, 1960

JFK and Jackie Kennedy pose by the White House Tree at a party for staff in 1962

President Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson pose by the tree with dog Yuki on Christmas Eve, 1967

First Lady Betty Ford poses in front of the White House tree in 1976

Betty Ford hugs Sesame Street's Big Bird as daughter Susan Ford hangs out with Santa in 1976 at a party for children of the Diplomatic Corps.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the White House's Congressional Christmas Ball in 1978.

Nancy Reagan and Weatherman Willard Scott greet the press in 1982

Nancy Reagan and Mr. T decked out as Santa pose in front of the White House tree in 1983

Nancy Reagan and Dom DeLuise throw artificial snow in the air at the White House in 1987

President Reagan and the First Lady pose in front of the tree in 1988, only weeks left in the White House.

George H.W. Bush confides in Santa in 1989.

President Bush and the First Lady pose in front of the tree in 1990

George H.W. Bush and granddaughter Lauren chat at Camp David on Christmas Eve, 1992. Bush pardoned six people involved in the Iran-Contra scandal that day.

First Lady Hillary Clinton gestures to a massive gingerbread house in 1993.

President Clinton gets hugs from local schoolchildren as a horrifying Rudolph looks on in 1994.

George W. Bush makes Christmas Eve phone calls to troops stationed overseas in 2002

President Bush poses with members of the Washington Ballet in 2003

President Obama, the First Lady and Oprah Winfrey pose in front of a tree in the Blue Room of the White House in 2009

Barack Obama at the lighting of the National Christmas tree in 2010

Bo, the Obamas' dog, on the North Portico of the White House in 2011

The First Family with actor Neil Patrick Harris at the lighting of the national tree in 2012

