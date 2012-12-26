27 Amazing Photos Of The White House At Christmas

Photo: AP
For decades the White House has had a festive, star studded holiday season.There are annual parties for Congress and the White House staff, there is the annual tree lighting and a crowd of celebrities stalking the halls.
Going back to early in the Roosevelt administration, these pictures prove that the White House is the very best place to spend Christmas.
FDR gave the address at the lighting of the massive White House Christmas Tree on Christmas Eve, 1934
President Roosevelt and Winston Churchill leave the White House on Christmas in 1941 to attend services
President Truman voraciously opens a present form the radio and newspaper corespondents on Christmas Eve, 1950 — it's a gold framed engraving of the settlement that preceded Kansas City, Missouri.
Betty Ford hugs Sesame Street's Big Bird as daughter Susan Ford hangs out with Santa in 1976 at a party for children of the Diplomatic Corps.
President Reagan and the First Lady pose in front of the tree in 1988, only weeks left in the White House.
George H.W. Bush and granddaughter Lauren chat at Camp David on Christmas Eve, 1992. Bush pardoned six people involved in the Iran-Contra scandal that day.
President Obama, the First Lady and Oprah Winfrey pose in front of a tree in the Blue Room of the White House in 2009
