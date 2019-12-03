25 photos show the White House all decked out for Christmas

Mark Wilson/Getty Images The East Colonnade is decorated for Christmas at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

First lady Melania Trump has unveiled the 2019 White House Christmas decorations.

“The Spirit of America” is the theme of this year’s decorations, and includes tributes to children’s games, classic holiday stories, and cities across America.

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2019 White House Christmas decorations in several glittering rooms on Monday, keeping with the theme of “The Spirit of America.”

The White House described the theme as “a tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make our Nation great.”

CNN’s Kate Bennett reported that the days of decorating the White House’s main rooms took volunteers from all 50 states to hang 800 feet of garland, 15,000 bows, and more than 2,500 strands of lights.

The White House also released a video tour of this year’s decorations:

See the highlights in these photos of the decorations.

On November 25, the first lady received the White House Christmas tree from a horse-drawn delivery.

Susan Walsh/AP First lady Melania Trump poses with the 2019 White House Christmas tree as it is delivered to the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

National Park Service staff hauled the massive tree inside.

The 18-foot tree was then installed as the first decoration in the Blue Room.

One week later, the tree, along with the rest of the White House, was decked out and ready for visitors.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images At 18 feet tall, the official White House Christmas is blossoming with handmade paper flowers that pays homage to the distinctive floral emblem of each state and territory, on display inside the Blue Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Just days after Thanksgiving, the first lady gave the decorations a final walk-through.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The US Marine Band played in the glistening Grand Foyer as members of the press were welcomed to view the decorations on Monday, December 2.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images A military Band plays Christmas music in the Grand Foyer at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Boxes of chocolate kisses were waiting for visitors at the preview.

Alex Brandon/AP A gift of chocolate kisses is given out during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington.

The Grand Foyer was lit up with green Christmas tees covered in fake snow and white lights that shone overhead to make “a glistening winter garden,” the White House said in a release.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The first family’s annual ornament, a waving American flag, dotted trees throughout the wing.

Alex Brandon/AP The First Family’s annual ornament, the American flag decorates a tree during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington.

White paper stars cast celestial shadows across the glowing white East Colonnade.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Along the sides of the hall stood acrylic panels showing off some of the country’s largest landmarks as “a timeline of American design, innovation, and architecture,” the White House said in a release.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The East Wing also hosted the Gold Star Family tree, which honours America’s Armed Forces and their families.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The Gold Star Family tree is seen in the East Wing of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the Christmas decorations by First Lady Melania Trump.

A small tree was adorned with the 2019 White House Christmas Ornament, which is a helicopter to honour former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The Red Room featured a small lit tree with several playful accents, which the White House said “ignites the childlike spirit we all have at this time of year.”

Mark Wilson/Getty Images A small decorated Christmas Tree stands in the Red Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The name of the first lady’s signature childhood wellbeing program was represented on a Scrabble-tile ornament featured in a wreath alongside dominos.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

A Scrabble board in the base of the tree spelled out some key positive words associated with the “Be Best” campaign.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Trees made of playing cards and green leaves completed the Red Room’s games theme.

Alex Brandon/AP The Red Room is decorated with games, including a tree made of White House playing cards during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington.

The Green Room featured nods to “beloved and classic Christmas tales” and a Christmas countdown, the White House said in a press release.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The China Room displayed a fully set table and a holiday feast.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The artificial feast featured pyramids of fruit, a turkey, and vegetables.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

A gingerbread model of the White House in the State Dining Room made for this year’s decorations weighs more than 300 lbs.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

“Fun fact,” CNN reporter Kate Bennett added on Twitter, “the banisters are made of spaghetti.”

On one side of the gingerbread White House was a red model of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Seattle’s Space Needle, and Mount Rushmore.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

On the other side stood models of the Alamo, the Liberty Bell, the Statue of Liberty, and St. Louis’ Gateway Arch to highlight “America the Beautiful,” the White House said.

The White House gets tens of thousands of visitors each holiday season.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon The Green Room is decorated during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Americans interested in taking a tour can contact their member of Congress.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Christmas decorations are on display in the Grand Foyer at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

