8 details you may have missed in this year’s White House Christmas decorations

The Gold Star Tree in the East Landing honors fallen members of the US military with ornaments recognizing their names, ranks, and dates of death. The Gold Star Tree honoring fallen members of the US military. Alex Wong/Getty Images ; Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The Gold Star tree is the first Christmas tree visitors see when they enter the White House

The doves on the official White House Christmas Tree include the names of every US state and territory. The official White House Christmas tree. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images ; Alex Wong/Getty Images The official White House Christmas tree is on display in the Blue Room.

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are included in a photo collection of past presidents and their families celebrating Christmas. A photo of former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump sits in a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room. Evan Vucci/AP Former presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Barack Obama are also pictured with their families on tree ornaments in the State Dining Room. The inclusion of Trump, Biden’s political foe who continues to voice baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen , is a surprising gesture.

The State Dining Room trees also feature Biden family photos. A photo of a younger Joe Biden on a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters A photo of a younger Joe Biden is included among the ornaments.

The gingerbread buildings on either side of the official 2021 Gingerbread White House honor frontline and essential workers. Gingerbread houses on display. Evan Vucci/AP The display, created by White House pastry chef Susan Morrison, features a gingerbread hospital, police station, fire station, gas station, school, post office, and grocery store.

In the East Colonnade, cutouts of doves hang amid the clear blue window decorations, symbolizing peace. Doves decorate the East Colonnade of the White House. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images ; Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The doves and shooting stars hanging from the ceiling represent “peace and light brought to us all by the service of frontline workers and first responders during the pandemic,” according to the White House Holiday Guide.

Wreaths hanging from chairs in the China Room feature stars made of interlocking hands. Wreaths of interlocking hands adorn the chairs in the China Room. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images ; Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The China Room displays tableware and china sets used by past presidential families.