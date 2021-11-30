8 details you may have missed in this year’s White House Christmas decorations

- On Monday, the White House unveiled its 2021 Christmas decorations, themed “Gifts from the Heart.”
- State Dining Room Christmas trees feature pictures of past presidents and Biden family photos.
- The table in the China Room is set with the Obama state china in a nod to their friendship.
The Gold Star Tree in the East Landing honors fallen members of the US military with ornaments recognizing their names, ranks, and dates of death.
The Gold Star tree is the first Christmas tree visitors see when they enter the White House.
The doves on the official White House Christmas Tree include the names of every US state and territory.
The official White House Christmas tree is on display in the Blue Room.
Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are included in a photo collection of past presidents and their families celebrating Christmas.
Former presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Barack Obama are also pictured with their families on tree ornaments in the State Dining Room. The inclusion of Trump, Biden’s political foe who continues to voice baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, is a surprising gesture.
The State Dining Room trees also feature Biden family photos.
A photo of a younger Joe Biden is included among the ornaments.
The gingerbread buildings on either side of the official 2021 Gingerbread White House honor frontline and essential workers.
The display, created by White House pastry chef Susan Morrison, features a gingerbread hospital, police station, fire station, gas station, school, post office, and grocery store.
In the East Colonnade, cutouts of doves hang amid the clear blue window decorations, symbolizing peace.
The doves and shooting stars hanging from the ceiling represent “peace and light brought to us all by the service of frontline workers and first responders during the pandemic,” according to the White House Holiday Guide.
Wreaths hanging from chairs in the China Room feature stars made of interlocking hands.
The China Room displays tableware and china sets used by past presidential families.
The table in the China Room is set with the Obama state china, a nod to Biden’s time as vice president and his close relationship with the Obamas.
In 2015, former first lady Michelle Obama chose a “Kailua Blue” color for their state china inspired by former President Barack Obama’s home state of Hawaii.
The China Room is decorated around the theme of “the Gift of Friendship and Sharing,” making the Obama state china a sweet nod to the Bidens’ close relationship with the former first family.