HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE: See the US presidents' Christmas cards, from Coolidge to Obama

Pete Souza/The White House A family portrait of the Obama’s grace the cover of their 2017 holiday card.

While it may be less common these days to send a holiday greeting via snail mail, the White House has yet to let go of its nearly 90-year tradition.

Starting with Calvin Coolidge in 1927, the long-standing practice requires each sitting US president to let their staff and supporters know they wish them a happy holiday.

Who gets to receive the cards changes from year to year, and each card is unique.

With the help of the White House Historical Association, we’ve pulled together 67 White House holiday cards from the past eight decades. Happy holidays!

Christian Storm contributed reporting to a previous version of this article.

Calvin Coolidge, 1927 The White House Herbert Hoover, 1929 National Archives and Records Administration Herbert Hoover, 1932 Herbert Hoover Library Franklin Roosevelt, 1933 Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Franklin Roosevelt, 1934 Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Franklin Roosevelt, 1935 Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Franklin Roosevelt, 1936 Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Franklin Roosevelt, 1937 Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Franklin Roosevelt, 1941 Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Franklin Roosevelt, 1942 White House Historical Association (White House Collection) Franklin Roosevelt, 1943 Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Franklin Roosevelt, 1944 Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Harry S. Truman, 1945 Harry S. Truman Library Harry S. Truman, 1946 Harry S. Truman Library Harry S. Truman, 1950 Harry S. Truman Library WHCards Harry S. Truman, 1951 Harry S. Truman Library Harry S. Truman, 1952 Harry S. Truman Library Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1954 Hallmark Cards Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1956 Hallmark Cards Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1957 Hallmark Cards Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1959 Hallmark Cards John F. Kennedy, 1961 White House Historical Association (White House Collection) John F. Kennedy, 1962 White House Collection John F. Kennedy, 1963 Collection of Nelson Pierce Lyndon B. Johnson, 1964 National Archives and Records Administration Lyndon B. Johnson, 1965 National Archives and Records Administration Lyndon B. Johnson, 1966 National Archives and Records Administration Lyndon B. Johnson, 1967 White House Historical Association (White House Collection) Lyndon B. Johnson, 1968 National Archives and Records Administration Richard Nixon, 1969 National Archives and Records Administration Richard Nixon, 1970 White House Historical Association Richard Nixon, 1971 White House Historical Association Richard Nixon, 1972 White House Historical Association Richard Nixon, 1973 White House Historical Association Gerald Ford, 1974 White House Historical Association Gerald Ford, 1975 White House Historical Association Gerald Ford, 1976 White House Historical Association Jimmy Carter, 1978 White House Historical Association Jimmy Carter, 1979 White House Historical Association Ronald Reagan, 1981 White House Historical Association Ronald Reagan, 1982 White House Historical Association Ronald Reagan, 1983 White House Historical Association Ronald Reagan, 1984 White House Historical Association (White House Collection) Ronald Reagan, 1985 White House Historical Association Ronald Reagan, 1986 White House Historical Association Ronald Reagan, 1987 White House Historical Association Ronald Reagan, 1988 White House Historical Association George H. W. Bush, 1991 White House Historical Association George H. W. Bush, 1992 White House Historical Association Bill Clinton, 1993 White House Historical Association Bill Clinton, 1994 White House Historical Association Bill Clinton, 1995 White House Historical Association Bill Clinton, 1996 White House Historical Association Bill Clinton, 1997 White House Historical Association Bill Clinton, 1998 White House Historical Association Bill Clinton, 1999 White House Historical Association Bill Clinton, 2000 White House Historical Association George W. Bush, 2001 White House Historical Association George W. Bush, 2003 White House Historical Association George W. Bush, 2008 White House Historical Association Barack Obama, 2009 The White House Barack Obama, 2011 The White House Barack Obama, 2012 The White House Barack Obama, 2013 The White House Barack Obama, 2014 Barack Obama, 2015 Barack Obama, 2016

